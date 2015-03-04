New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 4 A blast in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, on Wednesday was caused by a contract worker accidentally rupturing a gas line, a city spokeswoman said, and was not near the Sherritt International fertilizer plant as earlier reported by local media.
Wendy Kinsella, communications adviser for the City of Fort Saskatchewan, said there were no injuries and the resulting fire was quickly extinguished. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.