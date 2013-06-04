June 4 The Canadian province of Alberta on Tuesday sold C$500 million ($485 million) of 30-year bonds, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.45 percent bonds, due Dec. 1, 2043, were priced at 99.494 to yield 3.477 percent, or 83.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of Toronto-Dominion Bank.