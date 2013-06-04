BRIEF-Molson Coors announces proposed offering of euro-denominated senior floating rate notes
* Molson Coors Brewing Company announces proposed offering of euro-denominated senior floating rate notes
June 4 The Canadian province of Alberta on Tuesday sold C$500 million ($485 million) of 30-year bonds, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 3.45 percent bonds, due Dec. 1, 2043, were priced at 99.494 to yield 3.477 percent, or 83.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.
The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of Toronto-Dominion Bank.
* Molson Coors Brewing Company announces proposed offering of euro-denominated senior floating rate notes
LONDON, March 7 European shares extended losses on Tuesday on an earnings-heavy day as the biggest fallers Aggreko and Casino were all weighed down by results.
BERLIN, March 7 German industrial orders fell 7.4 percent in January, their biggest monthly fall in eight years due to a slump in domestic and euro zone demand, though the economy ministry said it expected a rebound later this year.