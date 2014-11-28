CALGARY, Alberta Nov 28 At current crude prices
the oil-rich Canadian province of Alberta will have a "tight
balanced budget" for the 2014/15 fiscal year, Premier Jim
Prentice said on Friday as he scaled back oil price forecasts.
In an address to the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, Prentice
said a forecast of Alberta having a 2014/15 budget surplus of
C$933 million, which was made earlier this week, will
"undoubtedly be revised."
He said the province expected an oil price between US$65-75
for the second half of the current fiscal year, down from a
previous forecast of $75.
