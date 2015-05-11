By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta
CALGARY, Alberta May 11 Shell Trading Canada, a
unit of Royal Dutch Shell, will take over the task of
marketing nearly all the barrels of crude oil that the province
of Alberta receives from producers as royalties.
From June 1, Shell will market 90 percent of the nearly
70,000 barrels per day of conventional crude that Alberta takes
in lieu of cash royalties, according to a statement on the
Alberta Petroleum Marketing Commission (APMC) website.
The APMC will continue to sell the remaining 10 percent.
"We had a competitive process and they (Shell) were the
successful bidder. We were looking for things like quality of
service, pricing and cost," said Richard Masson, APMC's chief
executive.
The two-year crude marketing contract will remain in place
even if Alberta's new left-leaning New Democratic Party (NDP)
government changes how royalty rates are calculated.
The NDP stunned many in the oil industry by winning a
landslide victory in last week's provincial election.
NDP Premier-elect Rachel Notley has pledged to review within
the next six months the royalties that producers pay to the
government for tapping provincially owned oil and gas reserves.
"Practically, for how we collect barrels, things would not
change," Masson said.
The APMC uses almost 5,000 oil-tank batteries and 180
pipelines to collect about 17 percent of Alberta's conventional
crude production as royalties.
Marketers were invited to bid for the contract after Nexen
Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of China's CNOOC Ltd
, which previously sold half of Alberta's royalty
barrels, said it will shut down worldwide trading operations in
March.
Masson said volumes were likely to be lower than 70,000 bpd
this year as royalty rates are affected by the price of
benchmark crude oil, which has fallen by around 40
percent since last June.
