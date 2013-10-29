Oct 29 The Canadian province of Alberta on Tuesday sold C$500 million ($481 million) in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.45 percent bonds, due Dec. 1, 2043, were priced at 91.756 to yield 3.919 percent or 88 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The total issue amount outstanding is now C$1 billion ($962 million).

The investment dealer arm of Toronto-Dominion Bank was the lead manager of the sale.