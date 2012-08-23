DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
Aug 23 The Canadian province of Alberta on Thursday sold C$720 million ($727 million) of 10-year notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. The 2.55 percent notes, due Dec. 15, 2022, were priced at 99.714 to yield 2.582 percent or 78 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark. The investment dealer arm of Toronto-Dominion Bank was the lead manager of the sale. A term sheet is the details of a debt sale.
LIMA, Feb 24 Grana y Montero's shares closed down about 33 percent on Friday after a local magazine reported that the Peruvian construction group knew about $20 million in bribes paid to a former president by its partner, scandal-tainted Brazilian firm Odebrecht SA.
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 Five U.S. financial services groups on Friday appealed a federal court decision handed down earlier this month that upheld an Obama-era rule designed to avoid conflicts of interests when brokers give retirement advice.