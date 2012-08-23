Aug 23 The Canadian province of Alberta on Thursday sold C$720 million ($727 million) of 10-year notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. The 2.55 percent notes, due Dec. 15, 2022, were priced at 99.714 to yield 2.582 percent or 78 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark. The investment dealer arm of Toronto-Dominion Bank was the lead manager of the sale. A term sheet is the details of a debt sale.