(Dealer corrects price to 99.241 from 99.264, and yield to 1.864 percent from 1.859)

Jan 29 The Canadian province of Alberta on Tuesday sold C$750 million ($750 million) of notes in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 1.70 percent notes, due Dec. 15, 2017, were priced at 99.241 to yield 1.864 percent or 38 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Toronto-Dominion Bank was the lead manager of the sale.

The total issue amount is now C$1.25 billion ($1.25 billion) ($1=C$1.00) (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)