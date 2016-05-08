UPDATE 5-Oil eases from 5-week high, U.S. output rise undermines rally
* Traders may be squaring before U.S. inventory data - analyst
ALBERTA OFFICIAL SAYS MINOR DAMAGE IN YARD AT CNOOC NEXEN LONG LAKE FACILITY FROM WILDFIRE NEAR FORT MCMURRAY
* Traders may be squaring before U.S. inventory data - analyst
FRANKFURT/TOKYO, April 11 Toshiba Corp is considering a stock market listing and other options for Swiss smart meter maker Landis+Gyr, it said on Tuesday, as the Japanese conglomerate scrambles to raise funds to cover massive losses at U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse.