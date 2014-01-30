LONDON Jan 30 One of Canada's largest pension
funds plans to expand its investments in European companies as
banks sell assets and pull back from lending to build up
capital.
Alberta Investment Management Corp, which has about 13
percent of its C$70 billion ($63 billion) invested in Europe,
has opened a London office, its first outside Canada, to make
most of opportunities thrown up by the region's debt crisis.
"In the current environment, we obviously look at countries
and situations that really suffered in 2008. We're taking a very
close look at opportunities created by the fact that banks have
vacated certain lines of business," Chief Executive Leo de Bever
told Reuters in an interview.
"Spain has just come out of a funk so there probably are
opportunities there, but there may be opportunities in places
where the banking sector has been hit hard, like the
Netherlands," he said.
Along with other large Canadian public pension plans, the
province of Alberta's pension fund is taking a more hands-on
approach to investing - buying companies and assets directly,
bypassing private equity and other pooled funds and the fees
they charge.
Last year, it bought UK cinema chain Vue Entertainment
alongside the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, and
it has also invested in the redevelopment of the British
Broadcasting Corporation's television centre in West London.
It now sees opportunities to provide financing to smaller
companies that can no longer get money from banks, and to lend
money to companies wanting to buy new technology, particularly
those not listed on stock markets.
De Bever did not give any specific examples, but its options
could include lending to companies directly or buying them and
then providing them with capital.
De Bever warned, however, that rising regulatory and
political uncertainty had made investing in the region's
infrastructure far less attractive, particularly in Britain.
Alberta, which holds some $1 billion in European
infrastructure including a stake in the UK's Thames Water, said
industry regulators were not being honest with customers about
the tariffs needed to pay for essential upgrades to decaying
water pipes or electricity lines.
Drawn-out debates about Britain's transport needs, including
future airport capacity, also undermined confidence, he said.
"It used to be that the UK was the poster-child for
predictability, and then something changed three or four years
ago and it became much less predictable", de Bever said.
His comments come as the UK government seeks to attract more
private-sector investment in transport, energy and utility
projects to boost the economy.
UK insurers have pledged billions to infrastructure because
they offer long-term, inflation-beating returns, but de Bever
said many buyers were overpaying for assets.