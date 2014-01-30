LONDON Jan 30 One of Canada's largest pension funds plans to expand its investments in European companies as banks sell assets and pull back from lending to build up capital.

Alberta Investment Management Corp, which has about 13 percent of its C$70 billion ($63 billion) invested in Europe, has opened a London office, its first outside Canada, to make most of opportunities thrown up by the region's debt crisis.

"In the current environment, we obviously look at countries and situations that really suffered in 2008. We're taking a very close look at opportunities created by the fact that banks have vacated certain lines of business," Chief Executive Leo de Bever told Reuters in an interview.

"Spain has just come out of a funk so there probably are opportunities there, but there may be opportunities in places where the banking sector has been hit hard, like the Netherlands," he said.

Along with other large Canadian public pension plans, the province of Alberta's pension fund is taking a more hands-on approach to investing - buying companies and assets directly, bypassing private equity and other pooled funds and the fees they charge.

Last year, it bought UK cinema chain Vue Entertainment alongside the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, and it has also invested in the redevelopment of the British Broadcasting Corporation's television centre in West London.

It now sees opportunities to provide financing to smaller companies that can no longer get money from banks, and to lend money to companies wanting to buy new technology, particularly those not listed on stock markets.

De Bever did not give any specific examples, but its options could include lending to companies directly or buying them and then providing them with capital.

De Bever warned, however, that rising regulatory and political uncertainty had made investing in the region's infrastructure far less attractive, particularly in Britain.

Alberta, which holds some $1 billion in European infrastructure including a stake in the UK's Thames Water, said industry regulators were not being honest with customers about the tariffs needed to pay for essential upgrades to decaying water pipes or electricity lines.

Drawn-out debates about Britain's transport needs, including future airport capacity, also undermined confidence, he said.

"It used to be that the UK was the poster-child for predictability, and then something changed three or four years ago and it became much less predictable", de Bever said.

His comments come as the UK government seeks to attract more private-sector investment in transport, energy and utility projects to boost the economy.

UK insurers have pledged billions to infrastructure because they offer long-term, inflation-beating returns, but de Bever said many buyers were overpaying for assets.