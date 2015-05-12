(Adds detail and comment beginning in third paragraph)
By Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta May 12 Rachel Notley,
premier-elect of the Canadian province of Alberta, the largest
source of U.S. oil imports, said on Tuesday her newly elected
government intends to hold its promised review of royalty rates
for oil and gas producers in its current term.
Notley, whose left-wing New Democratic Party last week ended
the 44-year rule of the right-wing Progressive Conservatives,
said the dates for the review have not yet been set, nor has the
timing of her government's first budget, which will be set in
the next few days as she finalizes her cabinet.
The royalty review was among the more controversial planks
in the new government's platform. Oil and gas producers
protested that potentially squeezing additional revenues from
the sector while oil prices are low threatened jobs and the
province's economy.
However Notley said that while the timing of the review has
not been set, it would take place before the next election is
due to take place in four years.
"I'm not going to make any specific determinations around
timing except to say it was in our platform, it will happen
within this term and it will be preceded by good, thorough
discussions with all stakeholders, including industry," she told
reporters. "No one will be surprised by the way it unfolds."
Notley said she is already holding talks with some of the
province's oil and gas producers. She said those discussion went
well and the executives were "looking forward to working
collaboratively".
"My guiding principles are the economic health of Alberta,
job creation and maintenance," she said.
Notley also said Richard Dicerni, appointed by outgoing
Premier Jim Prentice as the province's top civil servant, had
agreed to remain as deputy minister to the executive council and
head of the public service.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)