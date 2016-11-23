By Nia Williams
| CALGARY, Alberta
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 23 The Canadian province
of Alberta is switching to a new power market structure to
encourage investment in electricity generation and help meet its
renewable energy targets, the government said on Wednesday.
Alberta will switch to a "capacity" market by 2021, in which
electricity generators such as gas-fired power stations, wind
and solar farms are paid to keep capacity available to produce
power when needed. Contracts for providing capacity will be
awarded through an auction process.
Right now, the province has an "energy-only" market, one of
only two still left in North America, in which generators are
paid wholesale market prices only for the electricity they
produce. The other energy-only jurisdiction is Texas.
Energy minister Margaret McCuaig-Boyd said the new structure
will deliver more affordable prices over the long term for
consumers, reduce volatility and lure investors because of the
stable revenue stream it provides.
"Moving in this direction will help Alberta attract
investment in the new, lowest-cost capacity we need to smooth
our move away from coal-fired generation," McCuaig-Boyd said.
A year ago, the left-leaning New Democratic Party government
introduced a climate plan in which it pledged to phase out coal
emissions and ensure 30 percent of Alberta's emissions come from
renewable sources by 2030.
Electricity prices are expected to rise as the capacity
market is implemented, but no more than they would have in an
energy-only market, according to the government.
On Tuesday, Alberta introduced a price cap of 6.8 Canadian
cents per kilowatt hour, nearly double the current rate, for
consumers from 2017 until 2021 to help ensure stability during
the transition to a capacity market.
Alberta power prices are languishing near multiyear lows as
a result of excess supply and slowing economic growth in the
oil-producing province.
Over the next 14 years, Alberta said it will need up to C$25
billion ($18.54 billion) in new investment in electricity
generation to support the transition toward renewable sources of
energy and meet its electricity needs.
"New capacity will be needed to back up renewables in
Alberta as it transitions to a cleaner energy future," said
Scott Thon, president and chief executive of Altai, Alberta's
largest regulated electricity transmission company.
The move to a new market structure was recommended by the
Alberta Electrical Systems Operator, which oversees the
province's electricity system.
($1 = 1.3487 Canadian dollars)
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)