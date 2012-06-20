CALGARY, Alberta, June 20 Alberta's Energy
Resources Conservation Board said on Wednesday it expect output
from the province's oil sands to more than double by 2021, while
conventional oil production last year rose for the first time in
16 years.
The board, which regulates the province's oil and gas
industry, said it expects oil sands production of 3.7 million
barrels per day in nine years, 2 million bpd higher than the
output in 2011.
In its annual look at the province's reserves and production
expectations, the board also said that conventional oil
production in 2011 rose 7 percent from the previous year to an
average 490,000 bpd. It was the first rise in conventional oil
output since 1995 and came on higher production from horizontal
wells, the board said.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)