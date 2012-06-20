* Oil sands output to rise to 3.7 mln bpd by 2021
* 2011 oil sands production averaged 1.7 mln bpd
* Conventional output up in 2011, first gain since 1995
CALGARY, Alberta, June 20 Alberta's Energy
Resources Conservation Board said on Wednesday it expects output
from the province's oil sands to more than double by 2021, while
conventional oil production last year rose for the first time in
16 years.
The board, which regulates the province's oil and gas
industry, said it expects oil sands production of 3.7 million
barrels per day in nine years, 2 million bpd higher than the
output in 2011.
The forecast is similar to one released earlier this month
by the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, which
predicted oil sands production of 3.1 million bpd by 2020, about
the same as current oil output from Iran, OPEC's No. 2 producer.
The oil sands are the world's third-largest crude reserve,
behind Venezuela and Saudi Arabia but the biggest open to
investment by private oil companies. The production increase
will come on new projects and expansions planned by Suncor
Energy Inc, Total SA, Imperial Oil Ltd
, PetroChina and others.
In its annual look at the province's reserves and production
expectations, the board also said that conventional oil
production in 2011 rose 7 percent from the previous year to an
average 490,000 bpd. It was the first rise in conventional oil
output since 1995 and came on higher production from horizontal
wells, the board said.
Alberta's reserves of oil sands bitumen and conventional
crude stood at 170.2 billion barrels at the end of 2011,
including 168.6 billion barrels of bitumen and conventional
reserves of 1.5 billion barrels
Natural gas reserves stood at 33.5 trillion cubic feet at
the end of last year and the province has 1.6 billion barrels of
natural gas liquids.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and
Sofina Mirza-Reid)