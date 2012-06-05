NEW YORK, June 5 Rio Tinto Alcan has not scheduled any new talks to end a six-month lockout of unionized workers at its Alma aluminum smelter in northern Quebec that has cut output at the plant by two-thirds, a spokesman told Reuters in an email on Tuesday.

"No face-to-face meetings are scheduled," Rio Tinto Alcan spokesman Bryan Tucker said.

"Each party met with the mediator last week -- but again, no negotiations are scheduled."

The company, a unit of Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto , locked out workers at the 438,000 tonne-per-year smelter in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean on Jan. 1, after talks on a new contract broke down.

The two sides met in March through a government-appointed mediator for the first time since talks broke off a day before the last contract ended, but were unable to end the labor dispute.

Rio has been operating the plant with non-unionized workers at about one-third of capacity since early January, causing panic among North American cable and wire makers who rely on the plant for its high-quality rod. (Reporting By Chris Kelly; Editing By Josephine Mason and Jim Marshall)