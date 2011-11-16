BARCELONA Nov 16 Franco-American telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent has more than enough cash to run its operations, its chief financial officer reassured on Wednesday.

"Our cash position ... is more than sufficient to cover our operating requirements," Chief Financial Officer Paul Tufano told an investor conference.

Earlier this month Alcatel-Lucent scaled back its profitability goal for the year, raising new doubts about Chief Executive Ben Verwaayen's ability to turn around the long-struggling telecom equipment maker.

Last week Moody's Investors Services cut Alcatel-Lucent's debt rating by a notch, citing its burning through 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in cash so far this year.

Tufano said the company can access cash reserves of 2.7 billion to 2.8 billion euros. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)