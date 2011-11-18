PARIS Nov 18 Investors are losing
patience with Alcatel-Lucent Chief Executive Ben
Verwaayen's performance and are pressing the ailing telecoms
equipment maker to replace him, the Wall Street Journal reported
on Friday.
Citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, the
newspaper said Alcatel-Lucent officials had informally
approached potential outside successors to Verwaayen, though "no
official outreach" had taken place.
A spokeswoman for Alcatel-Lucent read out a statement by
company chairman Philippe Camus: "Ben Verwaayen is an extremely
effective CEO. In spite of challenging external economic
conditions, he is continuing to deliver on the Alcatel-Lucent
transformation.
"The board, myself and Ben are focused entirely on that task
alone."
Earlier this month, Alcatel-Lucent scaled back its
profitability goal for the year, raising new doubts about the
59-year-old Verwaayen's ability to turn around the
long-struggling telecom equipment maker.
Verwaayen was criticised by fellow directors when he
presented the company's third-quarter results, according to the
WSJ. However, after the CEO challenged the board on their
support, all directors expressed their backing for him, it
added.
(Reporting By Lionel Laurent; Editing by Will Waterman)