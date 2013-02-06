Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS Feb 6 Alcatel-Lucent Chief Executive Ben Verwaayen is to step down after the company's May 7 annual shareholder meeting when his current contract expires, Le Monde reported on Wednesday.
A spokeswoman for the telecom equipment maker had no immediate comment on the report on the French daily's website, with cited anonymous sources.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)