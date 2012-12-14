PARIS Dec 14 Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent said it had signed an agreement for a 1.6 billion euro ($2.1 billion) credit facility underwritten by Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs.

The senior secured credit facility will be backed by the group's patent portfolio, among other assets. Denominated in U.S. dollars and euros, the debt will have maturities ranging from 3-1/2 to 6 years.

Alcatel-Lucent also provided a new guidance for 2015 gross margin in the range of 35-37 percent and an adjusted operating margin of 6-9 percent. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; editing by Blaise Robinson)