Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS Dec 14 Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent said it had signed an agreement for a 1.6 billion euro ($2.1 billion) credit facility underwritten by Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs.
The senior secured credit facility will be backed by the group's patent portfolio, among other assets. Denominated in U.S. dollars and euros, the debt will have maturities ranging from 3-1/2 to 6 years.
Alcatel-Lucent also provided a new guidance for 2015 gross margin in the range of 35-37 percent and an adjusted operating margin of 6-9 percent. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; editing by Blaise Robinson)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)