PARIS Oct 31 Telecom equipment maker
Alcatel-Lucent posted higher revenue and a narrower
net loss in the third quarter compared with the same period last
year, helped by double-digit growth in the highly profitable
U.S. market.
Revenue in the third quarter rose 7 percent on a constant
currency basis and 1.9 percent on a reported basis to reach 3.67
billion euros ($5.05 billion). It also made a net loss of 200
million euros and had a gross margin of 32.6 percent.
Analysts had expected third-quarter revenue of 3.6 billion
euros and a net loss of 139.4 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales in Asia slumped 10 percent in the quarter, while
Europe eked out 3 percent growth, the company said on Thursday.
The results follow weak quarters at Sweden's Ericsson and
Nokia's NSN equipment unit, which were hit by slower spending by
operators finishing superfast mobile buildouts, known as 4G, in
North America and Asia.
The French-American group, which is in the midst of laying
off 10,000 workers, said it consumed 218 million euros of cash
in the quarter.