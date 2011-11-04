* Telcos to slow spending in Q4, especially in Europe
By Leila Abboud
PARIS, Nov 4 Telecom equipment gear maker
Alcatel-Lucent scaled back its profitability goal for
the year, saying operators were cutting spending on their
networks in reaction to macroeconomic uncertainty, especially in
Europe.
The Franco-American company said it is now aiming for an
adjusted operating margin of around 4 percent, down from its
prior goal of above 5 percent.
Alcatel-Lucent shares opened sharply lower after the
statement on Friday, falling 10 percent, making it the biggest
loser on the French blue-chip index .
The more cautious tone echoed the message sent by rivals
Juniper Networks , market leader Ericsson (ERICb.ST),
and Nokia Siemens Networks , who have warned that the
gloomier global economic outlook would likely make telecom
operators thriftier ahead.
To cope, Alcatel-Lucent Chief Executive Ben Verwaayen
promised a renewed cost-cutting programme aimed at generating
additional savings in 2012 of 200 million euros ($275 million)
in fixed costs and 300 million in variable costs.
"Given economic uncertainties, we will take more radical
actions," he said. "You will see us increase our efforts on cost
control and cash flow."
In the third quarter, Alcatel-Lucent saw its revenue slip
6.8 percent to 3.8 billion euros, with lighter sales across its
major markets of North America, Europe and Asia.
But profits held up, helped by high-margin sales in the
United States and cost controls, giving the group adjusted
operating income of 173 million euros with 4.6 percent margins.
The results were a bit weaker than analysts' average
expectations of third-quarter sales of 3.99 billion euros and
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 158.5 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Alcatel-Lucent has had a mixed year as Verwaayen is in the
home stretch of a three-year turnaround plan to repair the
company after a value-destroying merger in 2006.
The company rode a wave of spending by U.S. operators on
their mobile networks in the first quarter, sending its shares
on a huge run-up through summer that abruptly ended after weak
second-quarter results.
Analysts and investors have since worried that Verwaayen's
fragile turnaround would be derailed by a weakening
macroeconomic outlook.
Much will depend on what happens in the United States where
Alcatel-Lucent generates one-third of its revenues from major
customers like AT&T and Verizon .
Alcatel-Lucent's margins are also largely driven by the U.S.
because the market is effectively closed to low-cost Chinese
competitors like Huawei and ZTE Corp over concerns about the
security of key national infrastructure.
Asked whether U.S. operators would also slow spending in the
end of the year, Verwaayen demurred.
"We are strong in the U.S. and will remain so," he said.
But some analysts are already predicting that Verizon and
AT&T will sharply slow spending in the fourth quarter,
especially given uncertainty around whether AT&T's merger with
smaller rival T-Mobile will be approved by antitrust
authorities.
As for the outlook for next year, Verwaayen said it was far
too early to know how it would shape up.
"The market is uncertain, and it's not just because of the
economic crisis," he said. "There are also unknowns about how
Europe will regulate fibre broadband buildouts, and other
regulatory uncertainties elsewhere."
Analysts from RBS, Societe Generale and Nomura have
predicted that the market for telecom equipment will shrink 0-5
percent next year.
Alcatel-Lucent's shares are down 8 percent this year despite
going on a huge run in the first six months as investors bet
that Verwaayen would make good on its long-awaited turn around.
The share price peaked at 4.40 euro and has since fallen back to
less than 2 euro.
Rival Ericsson's shares are also down 6 percent this year.
($1 = 0.728 Euros)
(Editing by James Regan and Hans-Juergen Peters)