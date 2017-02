PARIS Feb 10 Telecom gear maker Alcatel-Lucent was hit by slower spending by U.S. operators in the fourth quarter, causing its revenue and margins to slip and delaying a long-awaited turnaround.

The Franco-American group, which competes with Sweden's Ericsson and China's Huawei, posted fourth-quarter revenue of 4.15 billion euros and full-year revenue of 15.33 billion on Friday.

Its adjusted operating profit fell 20 percent to 316 million euros with a margin of 7.4 percent.