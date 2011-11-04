PARIS Nov 4 Telecom equipment gear maker
Alcatel-Lucent scaled back its profitability goal for
the year, saying a slowdown in operator spending and
macroeconomic uncertainties in Europe would cause fourth-quarter
revenue to slump.
The Franco-American company, which competes with larger
rivals Ericsson, Nokia-Siemens Networks and Chinese players
Huawei and ZTE, is now aiming for an adjusted operating margin
of around 4 percent, down from its prior goal of above 5
percent.
The company posted third-quarter revenue of 3.8 billion
euros ($5.22 billion), down 0.7 percent from a year earlier on a
constant currency basis. It saw adjusted operating income of 173
million euros, giving it a 4.6 percent margin.
Analysts were expecting third-quarter sales of 3.99 billion
euros and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 158.5
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Alcatel-Lucent also said it would increase efforts to cut
costs to cope with the more difficult economic environment. It
aims to generate additional savings in 2012 of 200 million euros
in fixed costs and 300 million in variable costs.
($1 = 0.728 Euros)
