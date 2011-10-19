PARIS Oct 19 Alcatel-Lucent plans to sell its Genesys business to private equity group Permira for $1.5 billion but will keep its Enterprise unit, whose sale it had also been considering, within the company, it said on Wednesday.

Permira will pay cash, with the deal expected to close at the end of 2011 or start of 2012, Alcatel said in a statement.

"Permira's intended acquisition of Genesys would enable this profitable business to flourish further; with Enterprise, we have reached the conclusion that retaining it and strengthening it further serves Alcatel-Lucent and our customers best," Alcatel Chief Executive Ben Verwaayen said in the statement.

Genesys and Enterprise will continue to enjoy a "strong commercial relationship", with a joint development agreement and the two businesses continuing to have access to each other's product portfolios, Alcatel added.

Alcatel's stock was down nearly 6 percent shortly before the news and turned positive, trading up 0.1 percent at 0903 GMT.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)