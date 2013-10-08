PARIS Oct 8 Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent said it plans to cut about 10,000 jobs worldwide by the end of 2015 as part of a cost-cutting drive to save 1 billion euros ($1.36 billion)

Alcatel intends to axe 4,100 posts in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, 3,800 in Asia Pacific, and 2,100 in the Americas, it said in a statement ahead of a meeting with its European works council on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7368 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark John)