UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds detail, background)
PARIS, July 17 Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent said it will miss 2012 profit guidance after losing 40 million euros ($49 million) in the second quarter.
Alcatel no longer expects to deliver a pledged improvement on last year's 3.9 percent adjusted operating margin, the Paris-based company said in a statement on Tuesday.
It blamed a "slower than expected business mix improvement" for its adjusted operating loss in the three months ended June 30, despite sales above 3.5 billion euros.
The Franco-American group, like rivals Ericsson and Nokia Siemens Networks, is suffering as telecom operators cut infrastructure spending in response to growing economic uncertainty in Europe and elsewhere.
The second-quarter loss came despite 100 million euros in cost savings compared with the year-earlier period, Alcatel said, adding that the second half of 2012 will be "better than the first half".
Alcatel said it will issue new full-year guidance when it announces second-quarter earnings on July 26. ($1=0.8170 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Mike Nesbit)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources