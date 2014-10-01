PARIS Oct 1 Alcatel-lucent

* Says closes sale of Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise to China Huaxin Post and Telecommunication Economy Development Center

* Says cash proceeds from the deal at 202 million euro (254.84 million US dollar)

* Says the asset divestment is part of its to generate at least 1 billion euro (1.26 billion US dollar) through selective asset sales by end-2015 Source text for Eikon: (1 US dollar = 0.7926 euro)