By Engen Tham and Adam Jourdan
SHANGHAI, April 15 Singapore's Flextronics
International Ltd is in advanced talks to buy part of
the Chinese business of Alcatel-Lucent SA, the French
telecoms firm currently being taken over by Nokia Oyj
, two people told Reuters.
The contract electronics manufacturer plans to buy the
manufacturing unit of Alcatel-Lucent Shanghai Bell, the French
firm's largest joint venture (JV), the people with knowledge of
the deal said.
The unit employs around 1,000 staff, the people said, and is
part of the JV which, with its subsidiaries, generated revenue
of 3.1 billion euros ($3.28 billion) last year.
Telecoms equipment makers like Alcatel-Lucent and Finland's
Nokia have been grappling with a sector suffering slow growth
prospects and pressure from low-cost Chinese rivals.
On Wednesday, Alcatel-Lucent agreed to a takeover by its
larger rival in an all-share transaction valued at 15.6 billion
euros. The firms will look to streamline the enlarged business,
aiming for 900 million euros of operating cost savings by the
end of 2019.
The two people did not disclose the value of the deal for
Shanghai Bell's manufacturing arm, which makes products such as
wireless devices. They said the price was under negotiation and
would depend on what was finally included in the deal.
The people declined to be identified because the deal is not
yet public.
Flextronics, which has supplied clients such as Microsoft
Corp, Google Inc and Siemens AG,
did not immediately comment.
Alcatel-Lucent and its Shanghai JV declined to comment.
CHINESE FUTURE
Nokia Chief Executive Rajeev Suri said he and Alcatel-Lucent
counterpart Michel Combes would soon meet their respective
Chinese partners to discuss the future of their China units.
"We will open the discussions about what is the best
strategy for our China operations," he said on a conference call
with investors after Nokia announced the takeover.
Nokia officials declined to comment on the Flextronics deal.
Shanghai Bell is a joint venture with the Chinese
government, in which Alcatel-Lucent owns around 50 percent,
according to its 2014 annual report.
The JV is currently dealing with the fallout of an incident
earlier this year, when its human resources director was found
dead in a river near Shanghai after making allegations of
wrongdoing and corruption against the firm.
Shanghai Bell said it was investigating the allegations.
The joint venture has around 10,000 employees in China,
according to its official LinkedIn webpage.
($1 = 0.9446 euros)
(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in SINGAPORE, Leila Abboud
in PARIS, Jussi Rosendahl in HELSINKI and SHANGHAI newsroom;
Editing by Christopher Cushing)