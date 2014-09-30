NOZAY, France, Sept 30 Telecoms equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent on Tuesday confirmed plans to float its submarine network division in the first half of next year, adding that the exact timing would depend on market conditions.

Alcatel, which revealed its plans for an IPO of the business in July, said at the time aimed to keep a majority stake in the division to help it develop in the oil and gas services market. [ID:nP6N0O9017

The group is also currently in advanced talks with an oil and gas services company over the future of the division, CEO Michel Combes told reporters.

The Paris-based company will detail its technology strategy to 2020 in November, Combes added, speaking during the inauguration of a research hub south of Paris.

(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Natalie Huet; Editing by Andrew Callus)