PARIS, April 14 The French government will pay close attention to the impact on French jobs from a possible tie-up between Alcatel-Lucent and Nokia as well as its potential to create an 'Airbus of telecommunications', an Economy Ministry source said on Tuesday.

The French government is eager to receive as quickly as possible details about the possible deal after the telecommunications equipment groups announced earlier that they were in advanced tie-up talks, the source said.

"In any case, (the government) will be very attentive towards any consequences on jobs and activities at Alcatel-Lucent's French sites," the source said.

The source added that the government needs more information about the industrial logic of the project and its potential for creating a European champion that is competitive at a global level. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Jean-Baptise Vey; editing by Geert De Clercq)