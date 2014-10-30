* Shares rise more than 11 percent

* Margin performance beats forecasts (Updates with share price climb, details)

By Gwénaëlle Barzic

PARIS, Oct 30 Alcatel-Lucent squeezed out more costs to improve its gross profit margin to a better than expected 34 percent, its third quarter results showed on Thursday, lifting its shares by more than 11 percent in early trade.

The company is still in the red with a net loss of 18 million euros ($22.67 million), down from 200 million a year earlier, while sales declined 5.9 percent to 3.254 billion euros, but the margin improvement from 31.9 percent a year earlier was better than the 32.2 percent analysts had expected.

Like rival telecom kit makers - Sweden's Ericsson and Finland's Nokia - Alcatel-Lucent is suffering from a slowdown in investment in the North American telecoms industry after a period of high spending on new high-speed networks.

The issue was also a concern during the second quarter, and last week Ericsson said the slowdown was creating uncertainty over fourth-quarter sales.

Shares in the company stood 11.2 percent higher in early trade at 2.27 euros, recovering some of the 21 percent drop it had suffered since the end of July as analysts downgraded their expectations.

"This looks like a better than expected third quarter, reassuring on forecasts, we expect a positive reaction," said a Paris-based trader.

Alcatel finance director Jean Raby told reporters on a conference call the company was still planning a stock market listing of its undersea cables business in 2015, but that timing would depend on market conditions.

The group said it had added 73 million euros of fixed cost savings in the third quarter to bring total savings to-date to 645 million - two thirds of its target under a plan aimed at returning the business to positive cash flow.

Cash flow in the period improved to minus 81 million euros from minus 227 million a year earlier. (1 US dollar = 0.7938 euro) (Additional reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan and Susan Thomas)