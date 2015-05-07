* Q1 sales, margins ahead of consensus as profitability
improves
* Reports net loss, free cash flow negative 332 mln euros
* Alcatel holds up better than rivals despite U.S. slowdown
* CEO says no need to renegotiate deal terms with Nokia
By Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, May 7 Telecom equipment maker
Alcatel-Lucent, which is set to be bought by larger
rival Nokia, improved profit margins in the first
quarter despite a marked sales slowdown in its biggest market,
the United States.
Although it reported a net loss, higher software sales, a
weak euro, and strong demand for its Internet routing products -
which help telecom operators handle heavy broadband traffic from
online video - helped the French firm post a better quarter than
Nokia and mobile market leader Ericsson.
Both those competitors saw steep drops in their shares after
missing profit targets, and Nokia's misstep prompted some
Alcatel shareholders to say the takeover deal terms should be
renegotiated.
Alcatel-Lucent Chief Executive Michel Combes dismissed the
idea on Thursday, saying there was no need to change the deal
since both companies were sticking to their annual targets.
"The strategic rationale of the deal does not depend on the
performance of an isolated quarter," he said.
"There is no reason for any change."
Alexander Peterc, analyst at Exane BNP Paribas, said the
results showed a "significant divergence versus weak peers Nokia
and Ericsson".
Alcatel shares were up 2.8 percent at 3.30 euro at 07:41
GMT, the biggest gainers on the on the French blue-chip CAC 40
index. They had previously fallen nearly 30 percent
since the acquisition by Nokia was announced in mid-April, hit
by investor scepticism about the merits of the deal.
Nokia's acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent aims to position the
company to better compete with Sweden's Ericsson as well as
low-cost Chinese powerhouse Huawei by forging a strong
number two in mobile with a more complete product line.
Alcatel-Lucent shareholders will get 0.55 shares in Nokia
for every Alcatel-Lucent share, ending up with 33.5 percent of
the enlarged group once the deal closes in mid-2016.
OUTPERFORMANCE
Alcatel-Lucent's first-quarter revenue rose 9 percent on a
comparable basis to 3.24 billion euros ($3.68 billion), ahead of
a company-provided consensus of 3.02 billion, while adjusted
operating profit nearly doubled to 82 million euros compared
with a consensus of 79 million.
The company posted a net loss of 72 million euros - almost
flat to the 73 million loss a year before - but some measures of
profitability improved because of cost cuts as well as the sale
more higher margin products and software.
The gross margin improved to 34.6 percent in the quarter
from 32.3 percent a year ago, and the operating margin was 2.5
percent versus 1.1 percent.
"The topline and gross margin beat are impressive,
especially in the context of weak North America spending and
after the very disappointing results of Nokia and Ericsson on
that front," said Bernstein Research analyst Pierre Ferragu.
Alcatel-Lucent earns almost half its revenue in North
America where it supplies mobile and broadband gear to Verizon
and AT&T.
The group confirmed its aim to generate positive free cash
flow by the end of the year, the central aim of Combes'
turnaround. But it consumed 332 million euro more cash than it
generated in the quarter, an improvement of 66 million.
($1 = 0.8800 euros)
