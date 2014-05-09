PARIS May 9 Alcatel-Lucent Chief Financial Officer Jean Raby said the telecom equipment maker was working on "a number of things" on asset sales, and confirmed an earlier target of 1 billion euros of divestments by end-2015.

"The target remains very relevant and we're focused on it," said Raby during a conference call with reporters on first-quarter results.

(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Geert De Clercq)