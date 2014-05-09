Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS May 9 Alcatel-Lucent Chief Financial Officer Jean Raby said the telecom equipment maker was working on "a number of things" on asset sales, and confirmed an earlier target of 1 billion euros of divestments by end-2015.
"The target remains very relevant and we're focused on it," said Raby during a conference call with reporters on first-quarter results.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Geert De Clercq)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)