Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS Feb 6 Telecom equipment marker Alcatel-Lucent pledged to continue to improve its gross margins this year and to carry out a flotation of its submarine division in the second half.
Chief Executive Michel Combes said the company would achieve at least 34 percent gross margins this year compared with 33.4 percent in 2014.
Chief Financial Officer Jean Raby said preparations for the flotation of the submarine division's shares flotation were on track, including restructuring the fleet. "The order book continues to grow," Raby said on a conference call after the company published full-year results. (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order