PARIS Oct 29 Telecoms equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent posted a net loss in the third quarter despite higher revenues from its core networking products, adding that larger rival Nokia's plan to buy it was on track to complete in the first quarter.

Revenue rose 5 percent on a comparable basis to 3.43 billion euros ($3.75 billion), while adjusted operating income rose to 212 million euro for a margin of 6.2 percent up from 5.2 percent in the same period a year ago.

The result was in line with analysts' consensus on sales, but short of expectations for adjusted operating income of 249 million euro.

The Franco-American group, which competes with Sweden's Ericsson and China's Huawei, posted a net loss of 206 million euro in the quarter, wider than expected, because of a write-down at its submarine cable unit.

"We're happy with the focus we have been able to maintain on execution in this transition period ahead of the Nokia combination," said Chief Financial Officer Jean Raby on a call with reporters. ($1 = 0.9140 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Andrew Callus)