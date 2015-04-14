LONDON, April 14 Finland's Nokia is being advised by JP Morgan on its potential takeover of French peer Alcatel-Lucent, said a person familiar with the matter.

Alcatel-Lucent is being advised by boutique investment firm Zaoui & Co.

JP Morgan declined to comment. (Reporting by Sophie Sassard; Writing by Leila Abboud; Editing by Geert De Clercq)