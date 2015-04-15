Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BERNE, April 15 French President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday that he gave his backing to Nokia's takeover of Alcatel-Lucent on condition that research operations in France are increased.
Hollande said that he had set two conditions for his approval of the deal when he met the two companies CEOs on Tuesday with the first being guarantees that French jobs are kept safe.
"The two executives made proposals and I will look at them with the government," Hollande told a news conference during an official visit to Switzerland.
"The second condition is research. Research must not only be maintained in France but increased," he added.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order