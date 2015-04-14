PARIS, April 14 The chief executives of Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent are set to meet French President Francois Hollande on Tuesday after the telecommunications equipment makers said they were in advanced tie-up talks, a source at the French presidency said.

The government would be keen to see the creation of an industrial powerhouse but is concerned about the impact on French jobs, an Economy Ministry source said earlier. (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Geert De Clercq)