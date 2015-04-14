BRIEF-• Moneygram and Ant Financial announce expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period
PARIS/HELSINKI, April 14 Nokia Oyj is in talks to buy Alcatel-Lucent, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday, a potential deal that could create a European telecoms equipment group worth over 40 billion euros ($42.16 billion) .
In a joint announcement, the pair said "there can be no certainty at this stage that these discussions will result in any agreement or transaction."
The statement came in reaction to reports that Nokia may buy France-based Alcatel's mobile networks arm.
($1 = 0.9489 euros) (Reporting by Andrew Callus, Editing by Leigh Thomas)
DUBAI, March 28 At least some of the proceeds from the sale of Souq.com to Amazon.com will be invested back in the business, the co-founder of the Middle East online retailer said on Tuesday.