PARIS Nov 2 Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent posted its second straight quarter of losses on Friday, hurt by a sector-wide slump as operators cut back spending on mobile and fixed networks.

Third-quarter revenue fell 2.8 percent year-on-year to 3.60 billion euros ($4.66 billion). Its adjusted operating loss widened from the second quarter to reach 125 million euros.

Analysts were expecting third-quarter sales of 3.51 billion euros, according to the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S mean forecast of 11 analyst estimates.

The Franco-American group confirmed its annual goals of achieving a second-half operating margin better than the first half and ending the year in a positive net cash position. ($1 = 0.7730 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Lionel Laurent)