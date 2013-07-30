Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS, July 30 Alcatel Lucent's joint venture with Qualcomm could be the first of several deals aimed at boosting the French telecom-equipment maker's footprint in fast-growing technologies, Alcatel's chief executive said on Tuesday.
Michel Combes added that, as with the Qualcomm deal, other partners - roughly three to five - could end up taking small stakes in Alcatel.
"We obviously intend to do the same with a few other names in the industry in the coming quarters in due course," he said. "All those partners together might represent 5 pct of our capital structure." (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)