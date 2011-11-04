PARIS Nov 4 Alcatel-Lucent said it aims to be at break-even or positive in terms of free cash flow by the end of 2012, despite missing that same target by a wide margin this year.

The telecom gear maker is continuing to struggle with a rapid pace of cash burn and has gone through 1 billion euros ($1.37 billion) in free cash flow in the first nine months of this year.

Chief Financial Officer Paul Tufano said the company was disappointed with its inability to better manage its inventories as a way to slow cash consumption.

"We are working on our 2012 budget now and will build it around the aim to drive positive free cash flow," Tufano said on a conference with analysts after third-quarter results.

Chief Executive Ben Verwaayen said the company would build its entire strategy next year based on hitting that cash flow target.

"We are pretty confident we can make it work," he said. ($1 = 0.728 Euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)