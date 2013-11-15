Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS Nov 15 Alcatel-Lucent confirmed the subscription ratio and timetable of its planned capital increase on Friday, and said it would amount to 956.69 million euros ($1.29 billion).
The company confirmed that the subscription period would start on Nov. 19 and end on Nov. 29.
The loss-making telecom equipment maker earlier this month announced plans to raise 954.92 million euros from shareholders and $750 million from a high-yield bond to cut debt and drive what its chief executive has called a last-ditch effort to save the group. ($1 = 0.7430 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)