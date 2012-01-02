PARIS Jan 2 Telecom equipment maker
Alcatel-Lucent does not expect deep job cuts like
those announced by rival Nokia Siemens Networks, Chief
Executive Ben Verwaayen said in an interview published on Monday
in French daily Les Echos.
"There's no way we are cutting our staff by 25 percent," he
said. "We are in a different situation because we have quickly
turned towards the network technologies of the future."
Nokia Siemens Networks, the world's second-largest maker of
mobile phone network equipment, said in November it was axing
17,000 jobs, nearly a quarter of its workforce, to help save
about 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) a year.
Verwaayen also reconfirmed Alcatel-Lucent's aim to generate
cash flow in 2012. He added that the repatriation of cash from
Chinese unit Alcatel Shanghai Bell "is possible, but it's a long
process".
($1 = 0.7703 euros)
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)