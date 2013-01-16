Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MUMBAI Jan 16 Reliance Communications Ltd , India's No. 3 mobile phone carrier by customers, said on Wednesday it would award a multi-year contract valued at more than $1 billion to Franco-American telecommunications equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent to manage its network.
Alcatel-Lucent currently operates a joint venture with Reliance Communications to manage the Indian carrier's network. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anand Basu)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)