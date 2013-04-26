PARIS, April 26 ALCATEL-LUCENT : * Paul Tufano, CFO says Q1 cash burn worsened because of timing of contracts being paid by customers. * "It's just timing regarding when you get the cash. It represents a few 100 mln of the cash burn that was more pronounced this quarter than last year. This doesn't represent a step down in terms of cash burn; it's just a question of timing."