March 20 Asset manager Alcentra Group said Hiram Hamilton, the head of its structured credit unit, would relocate to New York to bolster the firm's U.S. operations.

The firm also appointed Brandon Chao, a senior analyst at Omega Advisors, as a senior vice president who will report to Hamilton.

Alcentra, which specializes in corporate debt, is owned by Bank of New York Mellon Corp.