* Fund to invest in floating rate, secured corporate loans

* Plans to make London market debut in February (Adds detail, background)

LONDON, Dec 1 - Asset management group Alcentra said on Thursday it planned to list a loan fund in London next year, raising more than 150 million pounds ($236 million) to invest mainly in sub-investment grade secured loans to European companies.

The Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund, which aims to make its stock market debut in February 2012, intends to pay an annualised dividend yield of 5.5 percent in its first year.

While sub-investment grade corporate borrowers in the United States and Europe have reduced their leverage since the 2008 financial crisis, the return on loans at new issue has risen, the company said, providing an attractive opportunity.

"Alcentra believes that lenders today are being paid more for taking less risk," it said in a statement.

"Following recent concerns regarding the delayed resolution of the European sovereign debt crisis, loan prices have reduced further, offering attractive discount margins to investors in the secondary market."

Being able to buy a significant proportion of its portfolio at a discount should provide the opportunity for capital gains, Alcentra added, targeting annualised total net returns to shareholders of 7 to 10 percent over the longer-term.

The fund, in to which Alcentra and its affiliates will also pump at least 10 million euros, will invest predominantly in floating rate, senior secured loans to corporates based in, or with significant operations in, Europe.

Europe has seen little new listings activity over the last four months as equity markets have yo-yoed on euro zone sovereign debt worries.

In October credit manager Babson Capital Europe postponed a planned London listing of a floating rate loan fund, citing uncertainty caused by market turmoil.

BNY Mellon-owned Alcentra, which has around $16.6 billion of assets under management, said it expected to have fully invested the net proceeds of the offer within 4 to 6 weeks of its market debut, in a portfolio made up of around 60 investments across at least 15 industries.

"(The fund) will aim to provide an attractive mix of steady dividends and opportunity for capital growth, combined with the downside protection of a secured asset class," David Forbes-Nixon, chairman and chief executive of Alcentra, said.

Oriel Securities is sole bookrunner and sponsor on the offering. ($1 = 0.6358 British pounds) (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)