Sept 30 Alcentra Ltd, BNY Mellon's
sub-investment grade credit asset manager, appointed Andrew
Golding and Amir Eilon as non-executive board members, effective
Sept. 17.
Golding and Eilon join existing board members David
Forbes-Nixon, Robert Bennett, James Algar and Greg Brisk in
London.
Prior to this, Golding was a founding partner of debt
boutique Spire.
Eilon has more than 20 years of experience as an investment
banker at Credit Suisse First Boston Private Equity, BZW and
Morgan Stanley.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)