Oct 13 Texas-based discounter Alco Stores Inc
filed for bankruptcy, joining the list of smaller U.S.
retailers seeking protection from creditors.
The 113-year company, blaming a "lingering economic
slowdown" for its predicament, said it hoped to sell
better-performing stores while liquidating the rest.
Alco, based in Coppell, Texas, caters mostly to fixed and
low-income customers in rural areas in 23 states.
The company has 198 stores and 3,000 employees.
In a bankruptcy filing on Sunday, the company said it was
facing increased competition from specialty retailers, dollar
stores and internet-based businesses.
Alco said it had an initial, or "stalking horse", bid from a
joint venture including Tiger Capital Group LLC, SB Capital
Group LLC and Great American Group WF LLC.
As of July, the company listed assets of $221.8 million and
liabilities of $161.6 million, most of which was owed to Wells
Fargo and CIT Bank.
Wells Fargo has agreed to provide debtor-in-possession
financing to enable the company to run its stores during its
bankruptcy process, Alco said.
Alco's shares were down 67 percent at 54 cents in early
trading on the Nasdaq. Up to Friday's close, the stock had
fallen about 83 percent since the start of the year.
In October 2013, the stock was trading around $14.
Other retail bankruptcies this year include clothing chains
Love Culture Inc and Coldwater Creek and discount retailer Dots
LLC.
The case is In re: Alco Stores Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Northern District of Texas, No: 14-34941
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Ted Kerr)