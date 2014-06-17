June 17 Alcoa Inc plans to invest $25
million at its power and propulsion facility in Hampton,
Virginia, to start production of lighter-weight jet engine
blades and meet growing demand from the aerospace sector, it
said on Tuesday.
As part of a project starting this month and lasting until
the fourth quarter of next year, the company will add equipment
for a new production line and modify existing machinery to
produce the blades for next-generation aircraft engines, it
said.
The move will add at least 75 new full-time employees over
three years.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)